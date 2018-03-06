Freshman wide receiver pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges

USC freshman wide receiver Joseph Lewis pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment hearing in Los Angeles to five misdemeanor charges regarding two domestic violence allegations.

Lewis was arrested last month and was charged on three counts of domestic battery with an injury, a count of domestic battery without an injury and a count for false imprisonment for alleged attacks on Feb. 5 and Feb. 11.

Lewis will return to court on March 27 for a pretrial hearing. He was freed on his “own recognizance” and was not required to post the $50,000 bail after his February arrest. Instead, he only had to promise in writing to appear in court for all further proceedings.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to file felony charges against Lewis, and his case was referred instead to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which filed the misdemeanor charges against him.

Lewis continues to be suspended from all football-related activities at USC, University officials confirmed.

“USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation,” the University said in an email to the Daily Trojan. “While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law.”