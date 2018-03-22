Judge denies Matt Boermeester re-enrollment

Former USC kicker Matt Boermeester was rejected enrollment by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Amy Hogue rejected former kicker Matt Boermeester’s request to re-enroll at USC, according to the Orange County Register. His attorney filed a suit last year asking that his expulsion from the University be overturned.

“Judge Hogue’s ruling [on Wednesday] was a setback, but Matt loves USC and will fight on,” Boermeester’s attorney Mark Hathaway wrote in an email to the Orange County Register. Hathaway did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Trojan.

The Register also reported that Hathaway had not confirmed if Boermeester will be planning to appeal the court decision.

Boermeester had been suspended indefinitely from the football team in January 2017 and was expelled July of the same year following a USC Title IX investigation regarding domestic violence with his girlfriend Zoe Katz.

Boermeester filed a petition last August seeking re-enrollment into the school. In response to the petition, the University said that Katz attributed the abuse to the “on and off again relationship” with Boermeester, according to a USC court filing. Katz confirmed the domestic violence incident in Jan. 2017 that started the investigation by the Title IX Office, the filing said.

However, Katz later wrote a letter through her attorney denying any abuse, assault or mistreatment.

While Hogue allowed Boermeester to stay his expulsion from USC last September, he was prohibited from re-enrolling in classes or being on campus. In January, Hogue tentatively ruled out Boermeester’s request to enroll in classes for the Spring 2018 semester.

“The University had no obligation to disregard the initial statement and accept what she said months later,” Hogue said when issuing the tentative ruling, according to the Register.

“We are pleased that the court recognized that there was substantial evidence supporting the University’s findings and actions,” USC said in a statement to the Daily Trojan.