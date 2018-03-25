Women’s lacrosse splits a pair of games in NorCal

Over the weekend, the Women of Troy claimed victory against the Bears — counting for their fourth consecutive win this season. The 10-5 win marks the team’s first Pac-12 road victory.

The win against Cal advances the lacrosse team’s overall season 6-3. The win also marks head coach Lindsey Munday’s 75th career victory. The Trojans have won five straight games over the Golden Bears.

The Trojans did not let their previous wins against Cal stop them from bringing their A-game. In the first half, the Trojans built a 7-2 lead at halftime thanks to 4 goals scored by sophomore midfielder Kerrigan Miller.

Miller matched her career high with 5 goals. In addition, she tallied three ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Miller, who has recently earned the Pac-12 women’s lacrosse offensive player of the week accolade, was a key asset in helping the Trojans end the first half strong.

Senior goalie Gussie Johns, who has earned a Pac-12 accolade this season, posted nine saves and picked up four ground balls to go with two caused turnovers. Johns has managed to secure 84 saves this season.

The Women of Troy concluded the first half strong, mounting a 7-2 score. However, in the second half, the Trojans were scoreless for the first 15 minutes. The Golden Bears were able to score two goals to trim the USC lead to just three (7-4).

With just minutes left in the game, the Trojans secured the victory with 2 goals courtesy of sophomore attacker Izzy McMahon and Miller.

Following their Cal match the Women of Troy undertook Stanford on Sunday.

The Women of Troy faced off against the Cardinal in a match that couldn’t be decided in regulation time. Both teams entered overtime with 11 goals. Ultimately, the game ended 11-12 in double overtime with Stanford claiming victory.

Freshman midfielder Sophia Donovan, who scored the first goal just minutes into the start of the first half, was assisted by graduate student attacker Maeve McMahon.

Junior midfielder Emily Concialdi, scored 3 goals for the Trojans. Another asset in the game against Stanford was the duo of Izzy and Maeve McMahon. Izzy scored 2 goals, while Maeve had two assists in the first half.

The Trojans, without a doubt, were focused on both on defense and offense, concluding the first half of the game with a 1-point lead.

With one minute left on the clock, Stanford’s sophomore midfielder, Areta Buness, scored for the Cardinal which caused the game to go into overtime.

Last season, USC beat Stanford 15-12 securing a spot in the MPSF tournament. The Trojans’ record now stands at 6-4 on the season.

Up next, the Women of Troy will host the Golden Bears and then the Cardinal at McAlister Field for a second face off. This will allow USC to redeem themselves against the recent opponents.