Price ranked second in US News and World Report

The USC Price School of Public Policy is now ranked 2019’s second best graduate public affairs program in the nation by the U.S. News and World Report.

Price ties for second with Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. Price Dean Jack H. Knott said this reflects the dedication of the school’s students and faculty.

“I attribute this steady ascent in the rankings to our exceptional faculty, students and staff who are deeply committed to fulfilling our mission to improve the quality of life for people and their communities, here and abroad,” Knott said in a news release.

U.S. News determines its rankings based on peer reviews. Surveys are sent to 282 master’s programs nationwide and are filled out by deans, directors and department chairs. The respondents rank peer institutions on a scale of one to five which is then totaled and averaged to determine the nationwide ranking. According to U.S. News’ website, this year’s response rate was 49 percent.

Individual programs within the school are also ranked. Price is ranked first for its urban planning program and ranked third for both its health policy and management program and its homeland and national security program.

The school’s other programs ranked highly as well, with the lowest ranking being the public finance and budgeting program at 13th in the nation.

Knott said it is “deeply gratifying” for Price to be ranked as one of the best in the nation. He recognizes that rankings do not entirely define a school, but said this news marks the upward trajectory of the Price School.

“I am equally proud of who we are, what we stand for and the significant role each of us plays as part of our amazing USC Price School community,” Knott said.