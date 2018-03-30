Students face issues with WiFi connection

Across campus, the University Wi-Fi networks USC Secure Wireless and USC Guest Wireless have endured connectivity problems for students and faculty.

According to the Information Technology Services, students and faculty members have reported difficulty logging onto the network, slow connection speeds and delayed productivity of applications.

Chief Information Officer Douglas Shook sent out an email to students Thursday addressing the recent wireless performance issues.

On Tuesday, a reboot of the wireless system was attempted at 4 a.m. with a software patch per the recommendation of the University’s wireless system manufacturer Aruba Networks. The patch did not resolve the problem and the system was not fully restored to the backup wireless controllers until 11:40 a.m.

According to David Galassi, the assistant Chief Information Officer, the persisting underlying issue is that when the network is unusually busy, some devices cannot get IP addresses. This results in some computers that are unable to access the wireless network.

Along with its occasional inability for devices to get IP addresses, Shook outlined the upcoming efforts of ITS to address other concerns students have had about the network’s productivity.

“We have also had a series of smaller problems over the past few weeks … and we have escalated these problems with the vendor,” Shook said in the email.

Freshman Karl Flores said connectivity issues have affected his own productivity on campus.

“I was freaking out because I was so confused why [wireless connectivity] is even such a problem if USC prides itself for having all these grand things,” Flores said. “We have a nice film school, we have great security, we have spot-on education. I don’t know why [the Wi-Fi] is such a problem.”

Flores also said that the usage of programs like Google Drive and Blackboard online require a stable wireless connection across the university so students can submit work on time.

Galassi said ITS is addressing the issues by improving network resiliency.

“We are currently adding additional capacity into buildings,” Galassi said. “We are adding additional coverage in the outdoor spaces, and we are adding extra resiliency to make sure the network is more reliable.”

In his email, Shook also said that a “Secure Connected USC” initiative would be taking place over the next couple of years to “completely transform” internet security and capability. He said that students may continue to experience issues while wireless services are being moved to a new network.

“We know that the Wi-Fi service has not lived up to the expectations of the faculty, staff, and students of USC and we [want] to build an infrastructure that is at the level of prestige that USC deserves,” Galassi said.