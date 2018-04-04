Kaitlyn Clothing is a fashion destination in USC Village

USC Village welcomes its second clothing store with the opening of Kaitlyn Clothing, a “SoCal style destination” women’s clothing shop located across from Starbucks. After the opening of their flagship location in Downtown Brea and the re-opening of their online store in 2014, Kaitlyn Clothing has expanded its brand through pop-up shops, fashion truck meets and social media.

Kaitlyn sells clothing for women of all ages, and stocks brands such as Lush, Cotton Candy, Sub-Urban Riot, Brandy Melville, Dolce Vita, Free People, Havaianas, House of Harlow, Junkfood and BB Dakota. Kaitlyn offers an in-house brand as well.

From outside the shop, an orange rectangular sign is lettered with a thin, sans serif white logo spelling out “Kaitlyn” in all capital letters. Mannequins pose behind tall glass windows, displaying outfits that remind passersby of springtime. The store’s linen fabrics, in bright neutrals and warmer tones, are popular in the store.

Once inside, the fresh white walls reflect the natural light that pours in, and the lightly grained wood adds to the clean, minimalistic design. Soft sounds of indie pop and beachy music fill the room. There are racks of clothes scattered around the space, with each rack acting as a collective of a similar type of clothing. It lends to a bit of a cluttered feel, but one that is characteristic of the boho-chic boutique.

On the rack closest to the entrance, some striped long-sleeved blouses are grouped together, while swingy tank tops hang together on the other side of the room. Full-length dresses in tones of coral and mustard yellow or various floral print designs hang on the back wall. An entire shelf is reserved for denim on the side, and handbags are strewn throughout the store.

Sunglasses cheaper than $15 sit on a table in the center of the shop. Along with clothing and accessories, the store offers fun houseware items. On the right wall sits an assortment of stemless wine glasses, beer cups and sealable glass tumblers, all adorned with golden lettering. There are some trinket trays and jewelry display ceramics in fun shapes, such as cacti, pineapples and doughnuts.

Their Instagram and Twitter account often display the stores’ sales and newest items, including a 10 percent off sale going on right now.

USC Village’s Kaitlyn Clothing will celebrate its grand opening Thursday at 10 a.m., in an event featuring discounts, desserts and other free items.