Student found dead at New North Residential College

A student was found dead at 616 W. 34th St. inside New North Residential College on Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Safety and the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said that a call came in before 3 p.m. regarding a possible dead body. LAPD described the student as female and was found dead on scene.

DPS Assistant Chief David Carlisle said that LAPD and the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office are in charge of the investigation. He also said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the death was due to a suicide. The family of the student has been informed, according to DPS.

Students who feel that they may harm others or themselves are encouraged to call the Engemann Student Counseling Center at 213-740-7711 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255.