Residence hall washers and dryers reportedly offline

Students living in some USC Housing buildings were informed that some washers and dryers were offline and not functioning Thursday morning.

An initial email from the Century Customer Service Center said all University washers and dryers were offline. Later that day, however, the Parkside Arts and Humanities CSC advised students to use the laundry room in the Parkside International Residential College.

The Century CSC email said the machines’ owner and operator Wash Laundry Systems was having internal server issues. Although the machines are functional, they are unable to take card payments.

USC Housing told its residents that it is working to solve the problem. USC Housing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“This problem has been reported to USC Housing Maintenance and we will have to wait until someone comes to take a look at the problem and fixes it,” the email read.

Jillian Pih, a freshman living at Parkside, said she was frustrated with the system shutdown.

“It’s a huge inconvenience as I have to walk to another residential college to do something as simple as my laundry,” Pih said.

It is unknown at this time when the washers and dryers will be restored.