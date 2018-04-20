The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books’ all-star panelists

Joyce Carol Oates

Joyce Carol Oates is a prolific novelist, playwright and poet, and a recipient of the National Book Award and the National Humanities Medal. She will be speaking with Michael Silverblatt, host of KCRW’s Bookworm, at Bovard Auditorium Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Kate DiCamillo

Kate DiCamillo’s classic children’s books, such as Because of Winn-Dixie and The Tale of Despereaux, have captured the hearts and minds of young readers everywhere. Don’t miss her in conversation with Jonathan Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday in SGM 124.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in the smash-hit Broadway musical Hamilton, but only after years of hard work on his craft. He’ll be discussing his memoir Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning at the Los Angeles Times main stage at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt is a stand-up comedian and actor known for his roles in Parks and Recreation and Ratatouille. Most recently, he wrote the afterword in his ex-wife Michelle McNamara’s posthumously published I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer. He will be discussing McNamara’s work as a true crime writer and investigative journalist at Bovard Auditorium Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Rick Riordan

Rick Riordan is the author of five No. 1 New York Times bestselling young adult series, including Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard. He will be discussing middle grade fantasy with Roshani Chokshi at Ronald Tutor Campus Center Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer is best known for her portrayal of Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom The Office. She recently published her debut memoir The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide, and will be discussing it at the main stage at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Junot Díaz

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Díaz is best known for his novels Drown and The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, but did you know that he also recently published a children’s book, Islandborn? Diaz will be speaking both Saturday and Sunday, so if you miss him the first day, catch him the next!