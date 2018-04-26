Kaufman Dance On! Week gets USC students to boogie down

Dance On! Week, a collaboration between USC Kaufman School of Dance and USC Dance Club Council, has been in full swing this past week, and all of campus has been on feet movin’ and groovin’ to the beat. Here’s a recap of what’s been going down on the dance floor:

The Elective Experience

The week kicked off with The Elective Experience, in which students who are contemplating adding a dance minor or adding a dance elective to their schedules were able to take a peek at what students who are currently taking an open-enrollment dance technique course at Kaufman have been working on this semester. From beginning ballet to Bollywood, the students, who were new to dance at the beginning of the semester, were proud to showcase just how far they had come in a few short months. The showcases will continue through Friday, so make sure to stop by if you have any interest in the world of dance.

Free Workshops

USC Dance Club Council, which composes of all the different dance organizations on campus, offered free workshops for participants at all levels of experience, from novice to advanced. With an abundance of clubs on campus that focus on a variety of different forms and styles of dance, there was a program suited for everyone. Workshops were hosted by USC Drishti, USC Chamber Ballet, Break Through Hip Hop, Illionaire Dance Club, Chaotic 3 Hip Hop, Traditional Chinese Dance, SC Ballroom, Latin Dance Team and Break On 2: Latin Fusion.

Dance Party featuring dance club performances

The dance organizations will convene again on Thursday in Hahn Plaza to show off their skills in the middle of campus. Catch a glimpse of break dancers getting down and dirty, or traditional Chinese dancers waving their colorful fans in the air. Don’t forget to stay until the end for an impromptu dance jam. Be there or be square!

Living Legends: USC Kaufman’s Spring Dance Performance

The week will culminate in a performance from the Kaufman students in their annual spring showcase. The show is called Living Legends, and the dancers will perform select pieces from three choreographers who have made lasting contributions to the dance world: Paul Taylor, Jirí Kylián and William Forsythe, a professor here at USC. The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Bing Theatre.