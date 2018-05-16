University receives 85 responses regarding health center doctor accused of misconduct

The University administration announced in a memo Wednesday evening that USC had received 85 reports and responses regarding a gynecologist who was fired due to allegations regarding sexually inappropriate and racially insensitive behavior.

In the memo, Senior Vice President for Administration Todd Dickey and Provost Michael Quick thanked those who reported their experiences with gynecologist George Tyndall following a memo from President C. L. Max Nikias Tuesday regarding Tyndall’s firing. The memo said a large amount of those who reported new information about Tyndall were former students.

“We are taking great care to respond to all persons individually, and to make sure that everyone is receiving our full support, as well as our compassion and understanding,” the letter stated. “Every response — whether identified or anonymous — is extremely important to us, and is being carefully addressed to determine the appropriate referral or follow up.”

Dickey and Quick invited those with more information on Tyndall’s conduct to continue submitting reports, and to contact University counselors if needed.

“We want to reiterate that each individual report is being handled with sensitivity,” the letter stated. “We care deeply about how this matter has affected each person in our community, and we are dedicated to providing the most compassionate support we can.”

Tyndall was put on administrative leave in June 2016 and later terminated by the University in June 2017 following an investigation into his conduct with patients at the student health center.

In 2016, the USC Office of Equity and Diversity looked into Tyndall’s conduct at the student health center during physical examinations. A Los Angeles Times report found that several of Tyndall’s patients submitted letters to the University since the early 2000s.

“We understand that any unacceptable behavior by a health professional is a profound breach of trust,” Nikias wrote in the original memo. “On behalf of the university, I sincerely apologize to any student who may have visited the student health center and did not receive the respectful care each individual deserves.”