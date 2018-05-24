USC sends patient names to LAPD after hundreds more speak on gynecologist

Approximately 300 patients of George Tyndall, a former campus gynecologist accused of misconduct, have contacted USC through a hotline set up by the University, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The University is now sending the names of some of Tyndall’s former patients, with their consent, to the Los Angeles Police Department since Tuesday. It is uncertain how many of the 300 respondents have been shared with the LAPD.

The LAPD has not yet begun a criminal investigation but is currently gathering reports from former patients and are asking alleged victims to contact LAPD directly, a spokesperson from the LAPD told the Daily Trojan. Captain Billy Hayes, who presides over the division, told the Times that detectives will approach the investigation similarly to how they approached allegations in Hollywood during the #MeToo movement.

The LAPD has not yet met with individual patients, Hayes told the Times.

On Tuesday, USC said it is cooperating with the Medical Board of California. The state agency licenses medical doctors and investigates complaints and law violations.

The medical board is “actively investigating George Tyndall for misconduct,” but the details of the inquiry are confidential, a spokesperson for the medical board told the Daily Trojan.

State law requires hospitals and several clinics to notify the medical board when physicians are suspended, disciplined or terminated.

According to a letter sent May 15 by President C. L. Max Nikias, USC did not initially report Tyndall’s case to the medical board because it was not legally required to do so. Nikias wrote that “in hindsight” the University should have. USC filed a report in March after Tyndall sought reinstatement.

The Daily Trojan is independently soliciting student, alumni and staff responses regarding experiences with or information about gynecologist George Tyndall. If you would like to share your response with us, please complete this contact form. An editor will reach out to you shortly after.

The Daily Trojan will not publish your name or any information you provide without your consent.