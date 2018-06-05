Haven Lin-Kirk announced as USC Roski Dean

Haven Lin-Kirk has been announced as the new dean of USC Roski School of Art and Design.

Prior to her appointment, Lin-Kirk served as the vice dean of design and was a professor at Roski for over 17 years. During her tenure as vice dean, she utilized her background in design education to push for interdisciplinary studies and individual practices, which she helped integrate into USC Roski’s programs and courses.

“Haven Lin-Kirk is an exceptional choice to lead USC Roski,” Provost Michael Quick said to USC News. “She is a respected professor, an artist and designer, accomplished scholar and researcher. We are excited to see the USC Roski school under her leadership.”

Beyond her work at USC, Lin-Kirk has lectured at other institutions such as Scripps College, Loyola Marymount University and Otis College of Art and Design. Lin-Kirk has also worked for clients like the Los Angeles Times, NASCAR and Adobe.

Along with her experience in teaching, Lin-Kirk has showcased her artistic capabilities to the real world. Her art exhibits were held at locations such as the Brewery Arts Complex and East Gallery at Claremont Graduate University.

“It requires countless contributions to actualize our students’ potential,” Lin-Kirk said. “I look forward to engaging with all who are a part of this school to continue to elevate the programs and their benefits for our emerging artists in the coming years.”

Lin-Kirk’s deanship will officially begin on July 1.