Alumna Jaime Lee elected to Board of Trustees

Alumna and Jamison Realty CEO Jaime Lee has been elected to the Board of Trustees, the University announced on May 31.

While running her real estate firm in Los Angeles, Lee served as a Provost member of USC Associates and lectured at the Gould School of Law, Price School of Public Policy and Marshall School of Business.

“Jaime Lee is an extraordinarily dedicated member of the Trojan Family who has generously given her leadership skills and expertise to so many USC events and initiatives,” USC President C.L. Max Nikias said to USC News.

Lee is the immediate past president of the USC Alumni Association Board of Governors, and was the youngest and first Asian woman to be elected to the position.

“When you love an institution so much, to be a significant part of advancing its mission and goals is a tremendous honor,” Lee said in the press release. “All of the alumni who give back do it because we love USC.”e

Beyond her involvement at USC, the real estate executive also volunteers with different organizations such as the California Film Commission, Town Hall Los Angeles, the Anderson Munger Family YMCA and the Harvard-Westlake Korean American Alumni Network.

Lee was also recently appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti as the president of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners, where she will manage the Port of Los Angeles.

Lee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences in 2006 and completed her law degree from the Gould School of Law in 2009.

According to USC News, Lee hopes to continue improving outreach to young alumni and promoting diversity and inclusion as a trustee.

“Her enthusiasm and passion for the university, as well as her exceptional talents in the business world and in real estate, will be an invaluable addition to the board,” Nikias said.