Former cornerback Jack Jones arrested on two felony charges

Former USC cornerback Jack Jones was arrested by Ventura County Police Friday on two felony charges — commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime — after police say he attempted to break into a Santa Paulo Panda Express at 3 a.m. He was booked in the Ventura County Jail with a bail of $20,000. Jones is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest comes after Jones was declared academically ineligible for the 2018 season following spring camp. Jones sat out of camp to focus on his studies but failed to meet the mark.

Last Tuesday, he confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that he would leave USC to take courses at a junior college in attempt to regain his eligibility for 2019.

Jones was considered a defensive asset for the Trojans in the 2017 season. He touted 40 tackles and a team-best four interceptions in the 14 games he played. Jones was expected to remain the starting cornerback for the upcoming 2018 season prior to his dismissal.

Jones was rated the No. 10 cornerback in the 2016 recruiting class by ESPN.

Jones’ dismissal was a significant loss to the USC defense, which retained a solid group of starters from the 2017 season.