Fraternities and sororities take deferred rush policy to court

Six Greek organizations have sued USC, claiming its deferred rush policy violates students’ constitutional rights.

The lawsuit was filed in response to a policy announced by Vice President for Student Affairs Ainsley Carry last September.

The policy, which will take full effect Fall 2018, prevents incoming freshmen from rushing during their first semester at the University. Students must complete at least 12 units at USC and maintain a 2.5 minimum GPA prior to joining a fraternity or sorority.

Carry stated that other universities have implemented similar protocol to allow students to acclimate to campus life.

“[Freshman year] is the toughest year of the transition to college life as students experience the most social and academic challenges,” Carry wrote.

The Sigma Chi, Beta Theta Pi, Theta Xi and Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternities are listed on the lawsuit, as well as the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Law firm Kirkland & Ellis will represent the six in their case against USC.

The lawsuit alleges that prohibiting freshmen from participating in Greek life during their first semester is a form of discrimination against students and Greek organizations.

“The sorority or fraternity the student joins can begin the process of instilling core values that will allow the student to become a valued and valuable member of the campus community and society at large,” the lawsuit stated.