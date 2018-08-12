General Education S2E1: A Whole New USC

Listen to “A Whole New USC” on Spreaker.

As students begin to return to campus, they’re coming to a USC that has changed greatly this summer. Host Karan Nevatia is joined on the first episode of the second season of General Education by sports reporter and columnist Julia Poe and features editor Diana Kruzman — they discuss misconduct allegations against George Tyndall, President C. L. Max Nikias’s resignation, deferred recruitment for Greek life and what sports fans can expect from USC Athletics this year.

