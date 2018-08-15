Swim & Sunburn: A guide to L.A. beaches
Whether you want to surf, shop or sunbathe, there’s a perfect beach for you to explore near campus. Take some time to get off campus and explore the sandy oases L.A. has to offer.
Santa Monica State Beach
Main attractions: Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Pier Aquarium, Pacific Park
Proximity to USC: 13 miles west
What else to do: Third Street Promenade, close to Venice Beach
What to eat: The Sidewalk Cafe
Transportation: Lots of paid parking garages, direct access from Metro Expo Line
Malibu area
Main attractions: Surfer-friendly, rock formations, tide pool wildlife
Proximity to USC: 30 miles west
What else to do: Hidden gem — Staircase Beach at Leo Carrillo State Park, the Getty Villa
What to eat: Cholada Thai
Transportation: Parking is limited
Manhattan Beach
Main attractions: Admission-free Roundhouse Aquarium
Proximity to USC: 17 miles southwest
What else to do: Lots of restaurants and shops, Poliwog Park
What to eat: El Tarasco
Transportation: Parking garages just a short walk from the beach; Commuter Express 438
Hermosa Beach
Main attractions: Volleyball, surfing, swimming
Proximity to USC: 18 miles southwest
What else to do: Hermosa beach pier
What to eat: Playa Hermosa Fish and Oyster
Transportation: Various public parking lots
Redondo Beach
Main attractions: Seaside Lagoon, saltwater lagoon complete with volleyball nets, surfing and swimming
Proximity to USC: 19 miles southwest
What else to do: Redondo Beach Marina, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
What to eat: Sushi Chitose
Transportation: Direct access from Metro Green Line
Dockweiler Beach
Main attractions: This is one of the few beaches with built-in bonfire pits.
Proximity to USC: 11 miles southwest
What else to do: Surfing in the calm waters, biking and playing volleyball.
What to eat: El Segundo Beach Cafe
Transportation: There is free street parking and paid lot parking next to the beach.