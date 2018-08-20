Former Trojan football players make NFL impact

USC continued its annual tradition of sending multiple players to the NFL, with four Trojans selected in the 2018 Draft and others signed to teams as undrafted free agents. With this year’s four draft picks, the Trojans have had 504 players drafted into the league, the most of any school in the country. Here’s a look at this year’s Trojan draft class and the undrafted free agents with a chance to make an impact on NFL rosters this season.

QB Sam Darnold

Round 1, Pick 3 Overall

New York Jets

The Rose Bowl winning signal caller will begin his NFL career in the Big Apple, looking to turn around a Jets team that went a 10-22 over the last two years. Though he was picked to be their quarterback of the future, he’ll have to fight for the opportunity to start Week 1 of the season, as he’ll compete with veteran quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for that chance. Darnold has performed fairly well so far through two preseason games, going 21-of-29 passing for 158 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Although Bridgewater and McCown have played well to this point, reports suggest that the team might be leaning toward letting the former Trojan start under center Week 1.

RB Ronald Jones II

Round 2, Pick 38 Overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jones was the fourth running back selected in this years draft, going to a Bucs team desperately in need of playmaking from the tailback position. So far, Jones has ceded the starting role to Payton Barber, but has shared some of the first team work with him. Jones has struggled thus far in the offseason, with reports of trouble in pass protection and ball security, as well as subpar performances in the two preseason games to date. Jones is still a uniquely talented player, and the Buccaneers use of a second round pick on him shows the faith they have in him to be a dynamic part of their offense. If he can flip the switch soon, he has the opportunity to have a big year down in Tampa.

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Round 2, Pick 48 Overall

Los Angeles Chargers

The edge rusher had a huge season for the Trojans last year, serving as a terror to opposing quarterbacks with 9.5 sacks and 14 pass breakups. His production earned him a high draft spot from the Chargers, with whom he’ll be able to play in his home city of Carson, Calif. The Chargers add Nwosu to a front seven already featuring Pro-Bowlers Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, a fact that should open up plenty of opportunities for the ex-Trojan as a pass-rusher. He’s impressed so far through the offseason, drawing rave reviews from coaches and teammates, and has done well in the preseason, securing a sack in his first game and adding a number of quarterback pressures in both his performances.

DE Rasheem Green

Round 3, Pick 79 Overall

Seattle Seahawks

Somewhat an enigma of a prospect, projected everywhere from the first to the fourth round during the pre-draft process, Rasheem Green has probably gotten off to the hottest start of all the Trojans entering the league this year. Through two preseason contests, Green has racked up an impressive three sacks, 13 tackles and seven quarterback hits. The Seahawks are in desperate need of players to step up on the defensive line after the departures of Pro-Bowlers Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson and Cliff Avril this year. If Green continues to maintain his stellar level of play through the season, he’ll make a huge difference for a reloading Seahawks defense.

WR Deontay Burnett

Undrafted Free Agent

Tennessee Titans

One of the bigger surprises of this year’s draft for the Trojans was Burnett going undrafted after a year, where he led the Trojans in receiving, posting an impressive statline of 1,114 yards and 9 touchdowns. He seems to have been a steal so far for the Titans, who lack strong options at the wide receiver position. Burnett has performed remarkably well so far for the Titans in training camp, developing a strong chemistry with quarterback Marcus Mariota as well as showcasing great route running and hands. He’s been nagged by some injuries in the preseason so far, but managed to make some nice plays in the last game. Look for him to potentially become an important part of Tennessee’s passing attack.

WR Steven Mitchell

Undrafted Free Agent

Los Angeles Rams

Mitchell went undrafted after another unspectacular but solid season at USC, finding an opportunity to play in the Coliseum once more as an undrafted free agent for the Rams. He’s impressed his coaches so far, and has made some nice plays throughout training camp and the preseason. On a team lacking any real wide receiver depth, Mitchell has a chance to make the roster or practice squad this year. He’ll be fighting to get a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster over the next few weeks.