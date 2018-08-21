General Education S2E2: What’s on Wanda Austin’s Syllabus?

Listen to “What’s on Wanda Austin’s Syllabus?” on Spreaker.

School’s back in session and syllabus week has begun with a new interim president at USC’s helm. Daily Trojan Editor-in-chief Allen Pham and Managing Editor Eric He join Karan in the studio this week to discuss their vision for this semester at the Daily Trojan. They also discuss what Wanda Austin is bringing to her new role as USC’s interim president.

