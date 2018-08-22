Tips every freshman should know

The beginning of college is an exciting yet nerve-wracking time: students can rebrand themselves, make new friends and explore campus. And while some students transition smoothly into this new chapter of their lives, others have trouble adjusting.

Here’s a list of things every incoming freshman should know for an enjoyable and rewarding start to their college years.

Many events offer unique opportunities that are not found anywhere else

While the number of clubs and events on campus can be overwhelming, attend as many as possible. The University welcomes people and opportunities that are not readily available in the outside world. From famous YouTubers to former presidents, there are always exciting people to see give talks and meet right on campus.

It’s normal to question and explore other academic routes.

The fear of choosing the wrong major is daunting, and many students go through that indecision about the majors they chose in high school. Whether the reason for indecision is a bad class or the realization that the major did not live up to expectations, there is nothing wrong with exploring new opportunities and choosing from various options. In the end, students will be much happier switching majors until they find the right fit than struggling for our years in a major they dislike.

College writing takes some getting used to

Expectations for written assignments in high school and college can be vastly different. For those struggling to pass the notorious WRIT 150, the University has a writing center on the third floor of Taper Hall that is open to all students. Here, students can have their essays edited, improve their resumes or even just practice writing with the help of writing advisors.

McCarthy Quad hosts a farmer’s market on Wednesdays

For those who get tired of eating the same food in the dining halls every day, the farmer’s market is a chance to find something fresh and new without having to leave campus. Get in line to enjoy poke, pad thai or pupusas from the different vendors. The market also offers delicious fresh fruits and other items such as jewelry, spices and knickknacks.

Don’t be afraid to go to professors’ office hours

Transitioning from a 30-person class in high school to a 200-person lecture in college can be daunting, and it may feel difficult to get to know anyone in the class, let alone the professor, which is exactly why freshmen should make the effort of getting to know teachers. They’re people too– talk to them about their lives and careers.

You don’t have to drink or smoke to make friends

It may seem like everyone on campus is partying. At times, the pressure to drink or smoke can be overwhelming, but know that many students don’t drink or smoke at all. This is a respectable decision that clubs, organizations and classmates completely accept. Without alcohol, there are still countless ways to make friends and participate in your own college experience, so make decisions based on your comfort.

It’s okay to feel insecure and unsure about college

For many new students, it takes at least a few weeks or even months to settle into college life, so it is common to feel no sense of belonging early on. In this period, join as many organizations as possible, explore new hobbies and do not be afraid to meet new people. Overtime, that close-knit community will start to develop again and the feeling will start to go away.

Four years pass by quickly

If it felt like four years of high school passed by quickly, then the four years of college will feel even shorter. It could be the period one claims was the best time of their life, so do not waste any time languishing in the dorms and pushing back events thinking there’ll always be more time to do something. Don’t think a class is impossible because only upperclassmen seem to be in the class, and don’t avoid joining an organization because its members seem intimidating. Four years are going to go by very fast, so students should reach out to people they find interesting.