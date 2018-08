Listen to “Campus Clubs and Mental Health” on Spreaker.

Digital Managing Editor Terry Nguyen and Multimedia Editor Jonathan Xue join Karan Nevatia for this week’s podcast. They discuss clubs students can get involved with at USC, and talk about recent changes to the University’s mental health services.

