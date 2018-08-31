Fryft Shopping: Destinations within the free Lyft radius of USC

One of the best parts of attending USC is the seemingly endless list of neighborhoods and locales one has at their disposal. USC offers students free Lyft rides within a 2.5 mile-boundary between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. if they sign up with their USC-issued email addresses, a service students have dubbed “Fryft.” Here is a list of local destinations to discover without thinning one’s wallet with transportation costs.

60out Escape Rooms

2284 S. Figueroa St.

1.3 miles

This recreational spot has provided customers with an immersive action-adventure experience for three years. Comprising teams of two to six people, patrons must solve various problems and escape perilous scenarios that are part of an interactive story — all within a time limit. There are about 20 locations in Los Angeles, each with its own unique room and experience. The escape room closest to campus houses the rooms “Flight of the Pandorus,” a science-fiction story, and “The Krampus,” a reference to a Christmastime demon in Central European folklore.

Angelus Rosedale Cemetery

1831 W. Washington Blvd.

1.9 miles

This cemetery takes up 65 acres of land from West Washington to Venice boulevards. It was founded in 1884, when the city had a population of only 28,285. It was the first cemetery in Los Angeles to introduce lawn cemeteries and the second cemetery in the United States to open a crematory (and the first west of the Rocky Mountains). The cemetery will also hold its 28th Annual Living History Tour on Sept. 23, with tours departing from 9 a.m. until noon. This year’s theme is “Dreams Are Made of This: The Immigrant’s Story.”

Doheny Mansion

10 Chester Pl.

1.1 miles

Built by Theodore Eisen and Summer Hunt for the Oliver P. Posey family in 1899, the Doheny Mansion captures the spirit of early Los Angeles. It is located on the downtown campus of Mount Saint Mary’s University and has also served as a filming location for many popular movies like “Catch Me If You Can” and “Spider-Man 3.” For only $20, anyone can catch a close-up glimpse of this mansion by taking a public tour, which includes the home of Ned Doheny at 10 Chester Place. The tour, which is open to the public, lasts about 2.5 hours and only happens a few times a year, so be sure to book a reservation.

The Reef / LA Mart

1933 S. Broadway

1.8 miles

Both The Reef and LA Mart are creative habitats, marketed to appeal to entrepreneurs and innovators. The combination of stores helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses, replete with equipment for podcasting, video studios and event and presentation spaces. The Reef is open to use for creators of any industry, from fashion to media to design, and it promotes social collaboration through experimentation, learning and mentoring. In the same complex is LA Mart, which sells the best gifts, home furniture and lifestyle products in its 500,000-square foot space. This building also holds Maker City LA, which gives businesses creative co-working spaces, and the Magic Box, an exceptional space for holding trade shows and special events.

King Taco

2020 Pico Blvd.

1.7 miles

Of all of Los Angeles’ local culinary gems, King Taco is one of the best. With 20 locations scattered throughout L.A. County, this Mexican restaurant has served the public since it was founded in 1974, when its original space was converted from an ice cream truck. While the establishment is not elaborate in appearance, it more than compensates for it with the quality of its food. With traditional entrees like tacos, quesadillas and burritos, customers are able to choose from a variety of meats such as carne asada, pollo and cabeza. The King Taco closest to campus is a sit-in restaurant, but other locations have outside seating.

Tam’s Burger

4301 S. Figueroa St. # 67

1.3 miles

Tam’s Burger is the chain that Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar rapped about on his song “ELEMENT.” and is recommended in his personal guide to L.A. with Complex. Much like King Taco, Tam’s Burger is a local joint whose establishments have dilapidated exteriors and high quality food, contributing to the restaurant’s authenticity and character. Founded in 1971, the burger restaurant has over 40 locations across L.A. County, with the nearest being 1.3 miles from USC’s campus. Although this local favorite markets itself as a burger establishment, it has numerous other menu options, including salads, sandwiches, breakfast foods and dessert. “Everybody loves In-N-Out, but it’s a very clean-cut burger,” Lamar told Complex. “Tam’s is street-sloppy, burgers and shakes. It’s a chain, but it’s still [good].”