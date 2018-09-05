Rhythm and News S2E1: Summer Rewind

Listen to “Summer Rewind” on Spreaker.

Your favorite music critics are back this year with fresh analysis of their favorite tunes. Host Kenan Draughorne and lifestyle editors Kanak Kapur and Matthew Philips talk about their picks for song of the summer, their favorite songs from the past week and the music they’re looking forward to this fall. Theme music by Joakim Karud.

