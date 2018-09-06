Keep your eyes peeled: hidden gems in L.A.’s Arts District

The Arts District in Downtown has gone from a gritty neighborhood full of industrial buildings and business complexes to the new creative hotspot in town. Located minutes from Little Tokyo on the eastern side of Downtown, the Arts District is a neighborhood with a rich history and even richer culture. From delicious restaurants to trendy art galleries, there’s something for everyone. Here are some lesser known spots in the Arts District that are worth checking out.

House of Woo

209 S Garey St.

Although fashion designer Staci Woo has been running her company out of downtown L.A. since the late ‘90s, she only recently opened House of Woo, a classic Los Angeles boutique offering design workshops in addition to classic, beachy staples and installations that help bring out one’s inner designer. The unisex clothing shop on South Garey Street has been bringing a sunnier disposition to the Arts District for years.

Art Share L.A.

801 E 4th Pl.

This 28,000 square foot warehouse immediately catches the eye with its colorful mural exterior. Art Share L.A. serves as a home to dozens of artists by providing affordable lofts where they can simultaneously live and work. In addition to being a place of residence, the warehouse’s bottom floor has creative facilities such as a theater, art studios, classrooms and art galleries. It’s a great place to visit with friends and learn more about Los Angeles’ thriving artist community.

A+D Museum

900 E 4th St.

After moving from Los Angeles’ Museum Row in the summer of 2015, A+D Architecture and Design Museum found its home in the creative hub of the Arts District. Currently, A+D is the only museum in L.A. to have continuous exhibitions focused on architecture and design. Some of its current exhibits include “Wireframes: The Visualization of Architecture” and “Architecture in Perspective.” There is no admission fee but its website recommends a $10 donation.

The Pie Hole

714 Traction Ave.

Food is as essential to life as art, so students should definitely stop by The Pie Hole for a delicious slice of pie to keep them going on their tour of the Arts District. From sweet classics like Key Lime and Blueberry Crumble to more dynamic dishes such as the Cheeseburger Pot Pie, there’s something for everyone at this classic American pie shop. With “Happiness, One Slice At A Time” as its motto, it’s no surprise that The Pie Hole is solidifying its status as a quintessential dessert destination in the Arts District.

The Factory Kitchen

1300 Factory Pl.

With colorful murals and eye-catching graffiti, the streets and sidewalks of the Arts District can be easily overwhelming. The Factory Kitchen’s stark opposition to the vividness of the streets is exactly what makes it stand out. This renovated industrial spot is home to some of the most coveted pasta in Downtown — divine cannolis, house made pasta and focaccia — and is a must-visit to satisfy any Italian food cravings.