Listen to “JT Daniels’ First Real Test” on Spreaker.

As USC football heads into the Weekender game against Stanford, sports editor Sam Arslanian is joined by columnists Julia Poe and Keith Demolder to discuss what the Trojans need to do to win. After that, they discuss women’s soccer, men’s water polo and an emerging market — esports.

Subscribe to Talkin’ Troy here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/talkin-troy/id1434983571?mt=2