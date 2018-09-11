General Education S2E4: Engemann’s Attempts to Rebuild Trust

Listen to “Engemann’s Attempts to Rebuild Trust” on Spreaker.

This week, a special episode. We’re giving listeners an in-depth look at Online Editor Eileen Toh’s story on how the Engemann Student Health Center is trying to rebuild trust in the aftermath of revelations that former campus gynecologist George Tyndall abused his relationship with patients for nearly 30 years. Music by Joakim Karud.

