Talkin’ Troy S1E3: Troy Takes on Texas (ft. The Daily Texan)

Listen to “Troy Takes On Texas (ft. The Daily Texan)” on Spreaker.

In this special episode of Talkin’ Troy, host Sam Arslanian is joined by the Daily Texan’s Alex Briseño, Ross Burkhart and Steve Helwick as USC and Texas go head-to-head this weekend. Make your way over to the Daily Texan’s podcast Texan Overtime for more analysis before the game. Music by Joakim Karud.

Find us on Apple https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/talkin-troy/id1434983571?mt=2 and Spotify https://open.spotify.com/episode/2K90UkM2yXc3BxrZAI6srQ?si=jdApXo-SSIqWeFnfbkicSg