General Education S2E5: How the L.A. Times Investigated USC (ft. Matt Hamilton and Harriet Ryan)

We sit down with Los Angeles Times reporters Harriet Ryan and Matt Hamilton to discuss how they and other Times reporters worked to break multiple stories about USC. The Times has broken stories about several top University employees, including former Keck dean Carmen Puliafito and former gynecologist George Tyndall. Their reporting sheds light into the inner workings of USC, and what allowed those incidents of misconduct to occur. Music by Joakim Karud. Listen on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/how-times-investigated-usc-ft-matt-hamilton-harriet/id1418932313?i=1000419967217&mt=2 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4RpvYFbwJisoDUsS8ntIc2?si=gVUw8m-ZRROLWu_Oxa4lgw