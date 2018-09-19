Rhythm and News S2E2: Mac Miller’s Impact

Listen to “Mac Miller’s Impact” on Spreaker.

Kenan, Kanak and Matthew are back in the studio with their top new music picks, featuring Masego, $uicideboy$ and Jenny Lewis. They also discuss how they felt upon learning of rapper Mac Miller’s death earlier this month. Music by Joakim Karud. Subscribe on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rhythm-and-news/id1420124891?mt=2#episodeGuid=https%3A%2F%2Fapi.spreaker.com%2Fepisode%2F15751752 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4SNtbJG1kvPvyQUkgXJWyG?si=lj6GJ0G0RRWUtiQA3jn73w