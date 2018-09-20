Topping Fund makes changes

Vice Provost of Undergraduate Programs Andrea Hodge sent a memo to Topping scholars and Governing Board members regarding changes at the Norman Topping Student Aid Fund for the new school year on Wednesday including the addition of five more graduate scholars.

The memo provided updates that have been implemented since the summer. In addition to selecting incoming transfer and graduate students for this school year, the Board decided to include 10 graduate students in the Topping Fund — twice the number of graduate students in the past.

Additionally, the Topping Fund hired Brie Ortega as a temporary staff member. Ortega, who received a master’s degree in social work at UCLA, will be aiding the Board members as they “[develop] a strategic plan to guide our expansion efforts.”

“She is available and ready to provide guidance and support to all Topping scholars,” Hodge said in the memo.

Other changes include the already completed renovations in the Topping lounge, as well as selecting new Topping Governing Board members for the year, which will now include representatives from the Undergraduate and Graduate Student Governments.