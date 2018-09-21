REVIEW: MØ reaffirms live abilities and presence in inspired El Rey show

MØ is an artist whose name is not as widely recognized as her voice, which has been featured on several chart-topping EDM tracks. Particularly popular are her collaborations with Major Lazer, the trio behind songs like “Cold Water” and “Lean On.” Known mostly for her collaborations with DJs, the Danish singer had a lot to prove as a solo performer. Ultimately, the performance quickly resolved any worries one might have about her live abilities.

El Rey was the perfect venue for MØ to perform. Built in the 1930s as a movie theater, the current live music venue stands out on Wilshire Boulevard. The interior features a large balcony, stunning red curtains and twinkling chandeliers. The ambient purple lighting shining throughout the venue created an atmosphere that reflected MØ’s unconventional aura. Though the venue itself was quite spacious, the tightly packed dance floor made for an overall intimate experience.

The demographic of the crowd was rather surprising; despite her appeal to a younger audience of electropop fans, her concert drew audiences of all ages. From teenagers to older couples, the entire crowd was buzzing in anticipation before her set began. This age-diverse crowd underscored MØ’s ability to make electropop, and electronic music in general, more accessible to a wide range of audiences. As soon as she stepped on stage, the crowd started dancing and didn’t stop until the show ended.

MØ’s dramatic entrance to the stage was completely blacked out. Within a few seconds, the stage went from complete emptiness to MØ standing center stage, surrounded by her instrumentalists. Their unique fashion sense immediately stood out and matched the idiosyncratic performance to come. Her musicians’ outfits slightly resembled MØ’s usual punk look, but the singer herself went for a more athletic outfit to complement an hour of dancing.

Her youthful, carefree energy, dramatic prancing and dance-like-nobody-is-watching attitude permeated the room and left little room for self-consciousness among audience members. Captivated by her enthusiasm, the audience reciprocated her high level of energy. This was immediately clear with her second song of the night, “Nights with You.” As one of her most popular tracks, the entire crowd was passionately singing and dancing along early in the set. On many occasions, MØ ran into the crowd to dance with her fans and reinforce the unifying nature of electronic music. Combined with the visually stunning lights display perfectly synced to her production, MØ created an invigorating environment. During her performance of “Kamikaze,” the vibrant lighting enhanced the complex production.

MØ’s live show went far beyond her music. She quickly overcame any skepticism as to how she would recreate the groovy atmosphere her music provides but without any post-production mixing. The artist cultivated a truly interactive and lively experience that brings fans both young and old out of their shell. For those who enjoy carefree dancing in a crowd full of like-minded individuals, MØ is a can’t-miss opportunity.