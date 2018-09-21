Talkin’ Troy S1E4: Who’s to Blame for USC Football’s Struggles?

Listen to “Who’s to Blame for USC Football’s Struggles?” on Spreaker.

Sam is joined by managing editor Eric He and sports columnist Jimmy Goodman to discuss what the football team needs to do after two major losses. They also talk about the win streaks of USC women’s soccer and men’s water polo. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/whos-to-blame-for-usc-footballs-struggles/id1434983571?i=1000420184825&mt=2 or Spotify https://open.spotify.com/episode/10drAE3E65F3imaJyycZAi?si=nsjC41VeQ0yz7VAKffTpsg