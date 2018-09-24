Women’s soccer shuts out another opponent

The Women of Troy remain undefeated as they claimed a 3-0 win Saturday against Washington.

The Trojans started the game on the front foot, creating a few chances within the first couple of minutes, but the Huskies quickly found their feet at McAlister Field and gave the Trojans a challenge for most of the first half. However, senior forward Leah Pruitt was still able to find the back of the net in the first half for her seventh goal of the season. It was a fantastic finish from the senior, who put the shot away in the bottom left-hand corner to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

The score stayed that way in the first half, even though the Huskies created chances to change it. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kaylie Collins made a save for the Trojans to keep the lead with about 15 minutes left in the first half. Collins quickly dove to her right side from a shot hit from outside the box. That save proved to be a key play of the game, as it allowed the Trojans to maintain their 1-0 lead going into halftime.

“[Collins is] good and these games are the hardest because she’s not getting that many touches, she’s not getting called on that much,” head coach Keidane McAlpine said. “And to stay focused and to be able to respond and react in those moments is huge. It gives out team confidence and it does allow us to play aggressively with our defending. It does give us a chance to step up and press teams.”

In the second half, the Trojans came out firing and put two more goals, which came from the bench, past the Huskies to claim a 3-0 victory. Super sub and freshman forward Penelope Hocking scored the first goal of the second half and assisted the second to redshirt sophomore midfielder Daria Petredes, who has also contributed off the bench this season. The goals came in quick succession in the 65th and 66th minute, as the Trojans blew the Huskies away to finish both goals from close range.

“[Petredes], it’s been a long road for her,” McAlpine said. “Coming off injury and trying to come back to form, and not quite ever feeling good. She’s starting to feel good. You can see that in her play, you can see that in her energy.” He said that he can tell that her teammates respect the work she’s put in to her recovery.

McAlpine has been fairly consistent with his starting lineup over the course of the season thus far, so some players may not have gotten as many minutes as they would have liked. However, players like Hocking and Petredes have made positive impacts on games while coming off the bench. Hocking already has 5 goals and four assists this season despite not starting a game. Meanwhile, Petredes has also changed games with her play coming off the bench. She creates space in the midfield which allows the team to have quick, positive movement in the front third of the field.

The Women of Troy will travel to Northern California this weekend as they prepare to face Cal on Thursday, and top-ranked Stanford on Sunday.