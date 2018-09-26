Rhythm and News S2E3: We “Wake Up” with Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry (ft. KXSC)

Listen to “We “Wake Up” with Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry (ft. KXSC)” on Spreaker.

This week, Matthew is in the studio for an exclusive interview with Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, whose new album, “Quiet River of Dust, Vol. 1,” came out on Sept. 21. The artist delves deep into his inspiration for the album and other projects he’s working on. Special thanks to KXSC’s Hannah Kovensky. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/we-wake-up-with-arcade-fires-richard-reed-parry-ft-kxsc/id1420124891?i=1000420482773&mt=2 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4hw7IuTTnNk4ZQkSClRw9i?si=m5pDg5UyRr65D72vD5uhEQ