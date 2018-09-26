Saving Ryan’s Privates: On Paris, prostates and the redemptive possibilities of bottoming

“When you’re hooking up with a guy, do you prefer giving it or taking it?” a classmate once asked me in Paris. Earlier that evening, she and I had gotten drunk at a bar. As midnight approached, we decided it would be in our best interest to step outside and get some fresh air. Our attempts to sober up were successful: Her query did just the trick.

Outside, our nearby classmates quickly halted any conversation, and while their silence only heightened the awkwardness, I did not blame them for wanting to listen in on what was shaping up to be a lewd, uncomfortable exchange.

Abashed, I thought to myself: “Giving it” or “taking it”? Am I an ATM? Is my body something to deposit into or withdraw from? Of course, I didn’t say this, but instead chuckled and replied, “I kinda just … go with the flow?”

However, hers was a familiar question, one that has been posed to me time and time again. Sometimes my nosy girlfriends ask it; at other times it is a curious fraternity boy. In all cases, the questioner is heteronormative, if not also heterosexual. And while malice is (usually) never the intent of these inquiries, I cannot, in my head, help but hear the questions more this way: When you’re hooking up with a guy, who is the “man,” and who is the “woman”? Who is doing the f-cking, and who is being f-cked?

In a very real sense, this is precisely what I am being asked. Though I sympathize with such yearnings to understand gay sex, I am much more concerned with their detrimental effects on queer people, and on sex culture as a whole.

When it comes to both queer and heterosexual sex, there is a prevailing, albeit fallacious, notion that one actor (the “female” figure, the one being f-cked) is providing a service from which the other actor (the “male” figure, the one doing the f-cking) benefits. Or, to put it in my classmate’s words, one person is submissively “taking it” while the other person is “giving it,” in total control.

Thus, when I am being asked whether I prefer giving it or taking it, I am really being asked 1) whether I play the “female” or “male” role during sex and, by extension, 2) whether I am submissive or dominant. This question springs from a binary, patriarchal paradigm: It is a way of delineating life between dominant and submissive, masculine and feminine, man and woman. It is a way of confining gender and sexual experience, a means of ascribing heteronormativity to queerness.

There are many methods to deconstruct this heteronormative worldview, but because I am talking about myself and my body, I will tell you about what I know — the prostate.

You might now be wondering, Is the prostate really the male G-spot? Could the folklore of the prostate possibly be true? I am here to tell you that, yes, it is true.

Within the gay community I am considered a “versatile bottom,” a man who (to maintain the verbage of my classmate) enjoys giving it, but prefers taking it. For some, the act of taking it, which is known in the gay community as “bottoming,” implies submission, even powerlessness. My experiences have proven otherwise.

For me, there is empowerment and pleasure in bottoming, and my prostate makes this possible. It may seem self-refuting, but the fact of the matter is this: We bottoms are, quite often, on top. Literally.

If my experiences have taught me anything, it is that sex should not be about power. This is a rather lofty aspiration, but if such a process is to occur at all, it must begin with a reframing of sex, a willingness to accept that sex is amorphous and, at that, beautiful.

Altogether we should abandon the idea that sex is a service. Sex, if anything, should be a sort of symbiosis in which the acts of giving and receiving pleasure are not mutually exclusive. Should this thought be jarring, simply think about my prostate; it is, to me, a beautiful thing, able to both derive and provide satisfaction.

I want to set one last thing straight: I am not, yet in no way has this freed me from a life of heteronormative conditioning. In fact, I frequently find myself guilty of being heteronormative vis-à-vis my own queerness. It is a crime with evidence scattered throughout my subconscious, found in those deepest, hottest fantasies which replay in my head, typically late at night. One recurring dream: There I am, my five-foot-eight, 130-pound self, young and smooth and totally passive, ready to be dominated by some hunky, older six-foot-something with a 401k and some other markers of security. It is an imagination borne from my own troubled and heteronormative enculturation, I’m sure.

So, let’s go on this wild ride together. Let’s keep riding our partners until everyone goes home happy. Let’s unlearn the concept that sex is a fixed reality, for it is not. It is a sensation — a sensation that changes and grows. Among other things, sex is a collaboration, one that can empower us and give us a sense of our own identities, be they queer or straight.

Ryan Nhu is a junior majoring in English and law, history and culture. His column, “Saving Ryan’s Privates,” runs every other Wednesday.

Editor’s Note: The headline of this article was updated at 12:30 a.m. PDT.