General Education S2E7: Ben Shapiro’s USC Debut (ft. Young Americans for Freedom)

Listen to “Ben Shapiro’s USC Debut (ft. Young Americans for Freedom)” on Spreaker.

The incendiary conservative speaker Ben Shapiro is coming to USC on Thursday. On this episode of General Education, Natalie Bettendorf sits down with Abel Aguilar, the recruitment chair for the Young Americans for Freedom, who sponsored the event. They explore why YAF is bringing Shapiro to campus, and the controversy surrounding it. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0mcpbtSUOBrj7oc5D10lmr?si=gC-9lPrxTy28giDyNfSJtA or iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/general-education/id1418932313?mt=2&i=1000420895670