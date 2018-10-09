Football safety Bolden withdraws from University

Sophomore safety Bubba Bolden confirmed Monday that he has withdrawn from USC, after the University made his departure official Sunday.

Bolden wrote on Instagram that the University’s Office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards found him guilty of violating a student code of conduct pertaining to underage drinking at an off-campus party.

“My behavior at the party was not reflective of my character,” Bolden wrote. “At this point, I’m 100% committed to ensuring that the lessons I’ve learned on and off the field will carry me to the next level.”

Bolden explained in the post that he was not charged with criminal activity and that a University official found him not to be a threat. Bolden added that the Title IX Office declined to open an investigation.

“As the vibe at the party grew unfriendly, I left with several friends,” Bolden said in the post. “Approximately nine days afterward, the party hosts reported feeling threatened by me that night, which sparked a USC SJACS investigation.”

His SJACS-mandated suspension of 28 months was determined by when the party hosts are expected to graduate.

Bolden also apologized to the football program and thanked the staff and his teammates for their support.

“Although I certainly did not expect to leave USC under these circumstances, I depart with my integrity intact and stronger than ever as I face a bright horizon,” he wrote.

Bolden was named the starting safety alongside senior Marvell Tell III for the season opener against UNLV before his indefinite suspension in late August. The loss of Bolden, along with redshirt freshman Isaiah Pola-Mao to a season-ending shoulder injury, has left the Trojans depleted at the safety position. True freshman Talanoa Hufanga has taken over the reigns since Pola-Mao’s departure.

Bolden was a four-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He was named the seventh-ranked safety nationally and Nevada’s third-ranked prospect for the class of 2017.

Bolden played in 13 games as a freshman backup in 2017, missing only the Stanford game in Week Two due to a sprained knee. He amassed eight tackles throughout the season but served primarily on special teams.