General Education S2E8: Inside the Daily Trojan: Exploring the Editorial Process

Karan is joined this week by Chief Copy Editor Breanna De Vera and Associate Managing Editor Tomás Mier to take you behind what you see on our front page. We discuss every step in the Daily Trojan editing process, from how editors ensure the information reported is accurate to how editors approach the design elements on our front page. Music by Joakim Karud.

