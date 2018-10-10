Rhythm and News S1E6: Lil Wayne Drops ‘Tha Carter V’

Listen to “Rhythm and News” on Spreaker.

Kenan, Kanak and Matt are in the studio to discuss their favorite new music from Anderson .Paak, BROCKHAMPTON, and Alvvays. The also discuss Lil Wayne’s long-awaited 12th album and tell us why Kanye West, Louis C.K. and Lupe Fiasco aren’t in their Ubers. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rhythm-and-news/id1420124891?mt=2&i=1000421487103 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/52LSptc5K8O25qspeMiVAs?si=2VRpnpCpRXSRCjGda6QR1g.