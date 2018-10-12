Talkin’ Troy S1E7: Can USC Get Out Of Its Own Way?

Listen to “Can USC Get Out Of Its Own Way?” on Spreaker.

Sports editor Rebecca Tapanes debuts on the show, along with Talkin’ Troy regular Trevor Denton, to discuss USC football’s upcoming game against Colorado, and their predictions for the Pac-12 conference. They also discuss women’s soccer and men’s water polo, who both saw their undefeated streaks end in games against Stanford. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/talkin-troy/id1434983571?mt=2 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Og9Wwx77H5pZiVYZIntJv?si=EukFkQM7TWqMmvycl_ls4Q