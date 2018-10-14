Real estate professional elected as trustee

The Board of Trustees recently elected alumna and real estate professional Stephanie Argyros as its newest member.

Argyros, who graduated from USC in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in communication, is also a member of the USC President’s Leadership Council and the Keck School of Medicine of USC’s Board of Overseers.

“My favorite thing about USC is its strong sense of family,” Argyros told USC News. “I’m so proud to be a Trojan and incredibly honored to join the USC Board of Trustees.”

Along with her position as principal at Arnel, a Costa Mesa-based real estate firm that oversees several properties, Argyros serves as a director of the Argyros Family Foundation. The foundation helped fund USC’s renovation of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s peristyle and surrounding plaza with a $7.5 million gift in January 2018, according to USC News.

As a board member for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and the Orangewood Foundation, which helps current and former foster children in Orange County, Argyros also an advocate of children’s health, well-being and education initiatives.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved and giving back to the Trojan Family, especially through its support and mentorship programs for youth,” Argyros said to USC News.

Argyros has also volunteered with Operation Smile, a nonprofit that provides free dental and facial surgeries to children in developing countries, and is a co-chair for WE Day California, an education initiative that encourages young people to be involved in public service and volunteerism.

Interim President Wanda Austin told USC News that she believes Argyros’ public service background will make her a good addition to the Board.

“Not only is Stephanie Argyros a highly regarded leader in her profession and a great Trojan, she is a dedicated community volunteer,” Austin told USC News. “Her commitment to ensuring children are healthy, happy and empowered to realize their dreams shines through in all her work … We very much look forward to her insight and contributions.”