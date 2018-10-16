General Education S2E9: Engemann Attempts to Rebuild Trust Pt. 2

Listen to “Engemman Attempts to Rebuild Trust Pt. 2” on Spreaker.

Mental health is a prevalent issue for students at USC. Many have found the Engemann Student Health Center’s services inadequate for their long-term needs. Online editor Eileen Toh explores how the executive director of mental health services for Engemman, Robert Mendola, is working to make changes to better serve students. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/general-education/id1418932313?mt=2&i=1000421926244 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/57TZEhspR0xlFwmnBfw3WT?si=_H1DmeR_TUawozj6Ur3SpA