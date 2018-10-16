REVIEW: Desert Daze dazzles with psychedelic visuals, serene setting

Held at the scenic Lake Perris State Recreation Area in Moreno Valley, this year’s Desert Daze festival that took place Friday to Sunday was surrounded by jagged mountains and stunning views. Previously housed in Palm Springs, Joshua Tree and Mecca, the seventh installment of the alt-rock music festival featured headliners Tame Impala and My Bloody Valentine.

All preconceived notions about the festival layout faded away as patrons entered. Glowing psychedelic, interactive art installations were scattered across Moreno Beach, creeping down to the waterline. By the beach, the music faded away, and the glow of suburbia at the far end of the reservoir felt as if one was at edge of the world. This is one of the overarching motifs that defined the Desert Daze experience; the atmosphere, art, lack of cellular service and genre of music all catered to the festival’s bizarre, otherworldly theme. It was less overrun by mass amounts of people, creating a genuine, intimate space that felt almost untouched by the mainstream nature of most events of its kind.

Eventually, a large group made its way to the main stage, dubbed “The Moon,” to catch Warpaint’s set. From beautifully synced harmonization to sleepy rhythms, the indie rock trio delivered an incredible set to the lucky crowd who had made it through the festival’s chaotic parking traffic.

At another stage named “The Theater,” patrons gathered to catch British punk band IDLES. Ironically, this indoor stage contained retro, vaporwave decor, spanning from vintage TVs to Greco-Roman statues that completely contrasted the gritty punk rock music on stage. IDLES’ intense energy set up The Theater for an hour of moshing, replete with a speedo-wearing guitarist and ample time for the crowd to expel their angst before Tame Impala’s headlining set.

After IDLES’ performance, the wind escalated significantly and bursts of lightning bolts frequently decorated the sky behind the mountains surrounding Lake Perris. As patrons excitedly waited for Tame Impala’s set, the crowd’s energy was electric as people cheered each time lightning struck behind the looming mountains.

Despite the rain, the crowd roared as Tame Impala’s signature visuals appeared on the massive stage screens. Although Tame Impala’s live performance didn’t match the same dreamy quality the band usually exudes in its studio music, the amplified drums fit the festival’s rock methodology. After a strong start, fit with confetti cannons and psychedelic visuals, Tame Impala’s set was unfortunately cut short due to an approaching thunderstorm.

This poor weather ended the first day of an immersive, unique and otherworldly experience early. Even as patrons left the festival that night, there was still a line of cars at the entrance filled with people waiting to make it into the festival. However, what Desert Daze lacked in organization it certainly made up in entertainment, complete with world-class performers and captivating art.