Quavo celebrates solo release with music video shoot

To celebrate last Friday’s release of “Quavo Huncho” from Migos’ own Quavo, Capitol Records hosted an album release party and music video shoot at its Hollywood office on Monday.

The album, which features artists such as Normani, Travis Scott, Drake and Cardi B, is Quavo’s first solo effort since Migos burst onto the scene with “Versace” in 2013. Since then, the trio has been on a tear with Billboard-topping singles like “Bad and Boujee,” “Fight Night” and “Walk It Talk It.”

“Quavo Huncho” is Quavo’s first real test as an artist without the assistance of Takeoff and Offset, (excluding “KEEP THAT SHIT” and “FUCK 12,” on which each rapper has one verse, respectively). Some critics have said that the album is a reflection of Quavo’s strengths, as well as proof that the group is greater than the sum of its parts. But at Monday’s event, Quavo flashed the personality and charisma that sets him apart from the rest of Migos.

For the first portion of the event, Capitol Records led actors and media members to a mock press conference complete with a podium for Quavo and a curtained backdrop covered in “Quavo Huncho” tags. There, the production team encouraged the mixed group of reporters and actors to take part in Quavo’s video for “How Bout That?”

The video’s concept revolves around a basketball game following the press event. In this particular scene, Quavo addresses the media on behalf of his team. The group acting as the press animatedly begs Quavo to answer their scripted questions, which were more fitting for an NBA player than the Atlanta-based rapper. Quavo’s responses were comedic, littered with ad-libs and typical Migos slang like “drip” and “gang.”

Quavo himself was a bit more impatient during the video shoot, but it was more a product of his demand for professionalism. He ensured that his seat and podium were perfectly centered with the camera and reporters, and he demanded that the reporters commit to their performance as much as he did. He delivered his lines with a certain self-awareness and sense of humor that fit his image within the Migos brand.

The album release party also featured a basketball game comprising streetball players and some of Quavo’s friends. Quavo appeared shortly after warm-ups. He took pictures with fans and posed with a crew member dressed in a bodysuit that resembled the trap artist and included a foam recreation of his signature dreadlocks. For the most part, fans enjoyed a pick-up game with a strong mixture of musical talent and athleticism on a shortened court.

Capitol Records even enlisted a DJ and master of ceremonies to host the event and entertain the crowd gathered around the court. The players’ names were not listed nor displayed on their jerseys, so the host took liberty in giving them playful nicknames. During the game, the DJ blasted hit tracks from “Quavo Huncho.” Quavo’s label “Quality Control” and the “Quavo Huncho” tags also decorated the surface of the court.

Even with the release of his debut full-length album, Quavo has not indicated any plans to embark on a solo tour. Migos is currently opening for Drake on his “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour, with no break until the end of the tour in November. Until then, fans and industry veterans alike can only speculate over what’s next for the Grammy-nominated trap trio and for Quavo’s burgeoning solo career.