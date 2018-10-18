Six ways to de-stress at the height of midterm season

It’s midterm season at USC, and stress is at an all-time high. In fact, a 2016 study showed that 31 percent of students have their highest rates of stress around finals weeks. Whether it be staying up all night studying in Leavey Library, or frantically cramming an hour before a midterm, everyone has their own methods to cope with the pressure — most of which are not particularly healthy. While studying and doing well on exams are important, students must remember to unwind. Here are several ways to relax ahead of that looming deadline or exam date:

Nap

Improved sleep is vitally important for brain functionality. Sleep deprivation can affect memory, judgment and mood, all of which are important for test-taking and overall emotional health. According to the American Psychological Association, sleeping just 60 to 90 extra minutes a night can noticeably improve health and happiness.

Exercise

Working out is the last thing anyone wants to do when they’re overwhelmed or stressed, but exercise can drastically improve mood and retention when studying. Exercise has been proven to help with energy, alertness, concentration and cognitive function. All registered USC students receive free gym memberships to the three gyms on campus during the school year, and the Lyon Center and USC Village Fitness Center are open from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday. Whether you prefer to walk, run, swim or dance, these activities reduce stress tremendously.

Meditate

Completely focusing your attention on something other than an upcoming test can be extremely helpful. Meditation is a soothing way to de-stress for a while and just relax. While there are seemingly endless options for meditation, a good start could be reading and reflecting, repeating a mantra, focusing on different parts of the body, walking or simply breathing deeply. Try apps like “Headspace” and “Calm” for a guided meditation. Meditation is also convenient; it can be done on the metro, upon waking up in the morning or even between classes.

Listen to music

Similar to meditation, listening to music can be a great way to help you get out of your head. In fact, listening to music has been proven to calm down hospital patients before and after surgery, as well as relieve depression and increase self-esteem in elderly people, according to studies.

Go off campus

Sometimes, when you’re about to reach a breaking point with studying and writing papers, you just need to put your responsibilities on hold and do something fun. There’s always something interesting happening, either on USC’s campus or the greater Los Angeles area. The Rose Garden and Natural History Museum located right next to campus are free for USC students. Destinations like Olvera Street, Little Tokyo and Santa Monica are just a short metro ride away. For Cardinal and Gold students (freshmen, that’s you), the ResX app always showcases free upcoming events on campus. USC Visions and Voices also hosts events open to all USC students several times a week — just be sure to RSVP on its website.

Visit Professor Beau

USC’s furry “well-being ambassador,” Professor Beauregard Tirebiter is a hypoallergenic goldendoodle and an instant stress reducer. A full-time faculty member, Beau is available from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays in the Student Wellness Lounge at Engemann Student Health Center. You can also follow Beau on social media (@Beau_USC) for a little stress relief during an Instagram break, or arrange for him to visit your student organization.

USC also offers free counseling services through Engemann Student Health Center. Educate yourself on the resources available to students and do what is right for you.