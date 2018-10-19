Talkin’ Troy S1E8: A Critical Game for USC

Listen to “A Critical Game for USC” on Spreaker.

USC football takes on Utah this weekend, a game that can serve as a turning point for USC if it pulls off a win. This week, football beat writer Tajwar Khandaker debuts on the podcast to discuss how the loss of Porter Gustin will affect the team, how USC should approach Utah and the team’s Pac-12 chances moving forward. Music by Joakim Karud. Find us on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a-critical-game-for-usc/id1434983571?i=1000422164593&mt=2 or Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2K90UkM2yXc3BxrZAI6srQ?si=n0IZ7T-9Q8a08VxcyeYykg