Fill in the Blank: A look at the entertainment industry in the age of clout

Friends, family, colleagues, former flames: since social media took its place as a cultural stronghold, we have been living in the age of clout.

Throw out every preconceived notion or bar for talent you thought the entertainment industry required. We’re living in a time where anyone with a computer or smartphone and internet connection can upload content to build a brand through platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

Growing up, I always had the impression that talent stuck. But increasingly, branding and personality have become far more important for emerging artists and entertainers than talent and substance. We’ve all seen social media personalities shamelessly profit from teeth whitening machines, homogeneous beauty products and even music.

In the music industry, the bar for entry has never been lower. Don’t get me wrong: it’a a good thing. Because of public forums like YouTube, SoundCloud and Bandcamp, amateur musicians now have multiple platforms to engage with millions of potential listeners. But there’s been a consequence to this almost limitless stream of free content. There’s about 50 feet worth of crap you have to dig through to find the good stuff. And often, the cream of the crop doesn’t rise to the top — the curdled bits find their way there instead.

Judging from artists like Lil Pump and Bhad Bhabie, who have carved out a lane for themselves and secured their own record deals, it’s more apparent than ever that clout outweighs talent in succeeding within the industry.

This year, Billboard nominated Bhad Bhabie alongside artists like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj for Best Female Rap Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. Admittedly, Cardi’s rise came from a similar position as a reality television and Instagram star-turned-rapper, but she’s since proven to be so much more than a one-hit wonder. Bhad Bhabie is a literal internet meme and Dr. Phil sensation-turned-rapper. One viral catchphrase and a few singles later, she’s capitalized on her moment in the ever-changing spotlight of the internet.

Lil Pump makes music built for memes. “Gucci Gang” and “I Love It” were destined for viral success, and for good reason. The songs were hilariously and unapologetically simplistic, self-aware and ignorant. And naturally, the internet ran with them, if only for a moment. Still, this has not stopped Lillian Pumpernickle from earning his place on festival lineups and the tour circuit.

Even Jake Paul — yes, that Jake Paul — found a way to crack the Billboard Hot 100 last year with “It’s Everyday Bro.” To date, the music video for the song has over 217 million views. And it’s a certified platinum record through the Recording Industry Association of America.

Yet, we have no choice but to take this guy seriously. Paul is extremely popular with middle schoolers and preteens. And while it might be easy to dismiss his fans’ demographics, he’s proven to be an extremely profitable figure, and it’s only a matter of time before he signs a record deal similar to Bhad Bhabie’s.

So who cares if “It’s Everyday Bro” is the second-most disliked YouTube video of all time? Many of us cringed, but we still watched it. And at the end of the day, that’s all it takes for Paul to clown his way to the bank. He’s still selling hoodies and pay-per-view fights to middle school boys, and he’s still collecting views in his essentially untouchable vlogging career.

Also, I hate to admit it, but the adorable Mason Ramsey falls under this category as well. The cowboy hat and belt buckle-sporting 11-year-old made waves after a video of him yodeling in the middle of a Walmart went viral. I’m sorry, but you can’t expect me to sit here and tell you that songwriting chops allowed him to sign a deal with Atlantic Records — it was the meme!

At the same time, it’s not worth the energy to be upset over internet memes and clout chasers making music — at the end of the day, it’s an inevitable part of entertainment industry. What’s upsetting is the sheer volume of incredible work that’s released each year and goes unnoticed. Cutting-edge artists never see a fraction of what their talent and effort are worth, but again, that’s the reality of this industry. All we can do as music fans is sit back, enjoy the endless content at our fingertips and use our own platforms to support the artists we think create truly exceptional music.

