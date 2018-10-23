Keith’s Keys: Daniels has yet to prove himself

As regular readers of “Keith’s Keys” know, I often write ledes that are flowery and somewhat clever (at least I’d like to think so). It might involve a long-winded story or metaphor about golfing or baseball, or some other sport that has nothing to do with the column I’m writing. But this time, I am going to be blunt and get straight to the point: It’s time to realize that the JT Daniels experiment is over.

Former quarterback Sam Darnold was that Trojans’ Superman in the past two seasons. Super Sam’s late game heroics and unbelievable playmaking ability saved USC time and time again.

But unlike his predecessor, the primary similarity I see between Daniels and Darnold is their tragic knack for inaccurate passes and turnovers.

Yes, Darnold threw interceptions and fumbled the ball more than Michael Turner running down a hallway of Peanut Tillmans. He was, by no means, perfect. But, even with redshirt sophomore quarterback Matt Fink and other quarterbacks on the squad, there was no doubt that he was the right man for the job.

As much as I am hopeful and willing to give people the benefit of the doubt: I cannot be confident that the raw talent of Daniels is going to come through. Don’t get me wrong, I understand that this kid just turned 18 and that he is supposed to be a high school senior right now. And I know that comparing Daniels to Darnold is like comparing rookie Peyton Manning — who threw 28 interceptions in 1998 — to present day Tom Brady.

Daniels hasn’t developed into the poised and precise starting quarterback that he needs to be, and that’s okay. Everyone understood that when head coach Clay Helton brought in a young kid that he was going to take some time to develop.

But what’s not okay is to keep using a quarterback who has now completed just 47 percent (24-for-51) of his passes, thrown four interceptions and consistently missed down-the-field throws.

If USC even wants a chance to sniff the beautiful air of Levi’s Stadium in December, Daniels needs to hit his receivers in stride. Junior wide receiver Michael Pittman should not be relied upon every week to make touchdown catches where he comes back 10 yards to the ball.

When you first think about Daniels’ age, it is pretty exciting and amazing to think that an 18-year-old could lead one of the most distinguished football programs on the West Coast.

But on second thought, it seems more foolish on the part of the USC coaching staff for putting so much trust into such a young player.

While I am not necessarily advocating for an injured Fink or redshirt freshman Jack Sears to start, there is definitely reason to believe that someone else could be more capable of putting USC in the best position to win.

However, I will say that Fink has shown that he has the tools to be a good quarterback in ways that Daniels has not.

Unlike Daniels, who constantly underthrows streaking receivers and misses wide-open crossing patterns, Fink has an absolute cannon of an arm and an electric pair of legs that kept USC’s late drives alive against Utah. Although he might not be a Darnold through the air in terms of accuracy, Fink is better than Darnold on the ground and could give USC an added dimension that the pocket-passing, octogenarian-running Daniels simply cannot give.

We are at the halfway point of this season. The team is now 4-3 and looking to just make a bowl game at this point, with the easiest part of USC’s schedule is coming up with teams like Arizona State, Oregon State, Cal and UCLA.

If there is any time to look towards rebuilding, it is now. Daniels had his opportunity to shine, but unfortunately, he has not showed that he can live up to the potential and the expectations of being a starting USC quarterback.

Keith Demolder is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism. His column, “Keith’s Keys,” runs every other Tuesday.