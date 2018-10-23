REVIEW: Slow Hollows enchants at The Troubadour

On Saturday night, Slow Hollows filled The Troubadour with a crowd comprising mostly energetic, artsy teenagers. The Los Angeles-based indie rock band gained a larger following in the past year after collaborations with Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract for its “Lessons For Later” music video, and providing guitar on both Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator’s recent albums.

The band has taken advantage of its hometown’s vibrant music scene thus far, having previously performed at local DIY venues. Gearing up to release its third album, Slow Hollows played a variety of tunes from its discography.

Though Slow Hollows’ music could be described as relaxed and lowkey, the crowd came ready to mosh. Throughout the set, a consistent group of about 40 fans kept the pit alive, with the rest of the crowd looking on in awe. When the tempo slowed, the pit transformed into a giant wave with patrons swaying back and forth.

Opening with “The Art School Kids,” Slow Hollows immediately ignited the crowd and set the tone for the evening. From the ever-present mosh pit to light sways, fans danced the night away to the band’s soundtrack.

Trumpeter Daniel Fox played a crucial role in the set, always hitting the right note to amplify the song. The combination of Fox’s brassy tones and lead singer Austin Feinstein’s sweet vocals created a distinct elegance in every single song.

There was little room for stage banter, with Feinstein chiming in once every few songs to thank everyone for coming or to introduce a new song.

Fans were pleased to hear classics like “Romantic” and “Again,” as well as the band’s recent single “Selling Flowers,” live for the first time. Slow Hollows gave fans a taste of its upcoming album by playing a few unreleased songs, including “Come Back In” and “Young Man.”

Guitarist Aaron Jassenoff picked up the pace in “Spirit Week” and maintained his high energy with plenty of head bobbing. The band also balanced the crowd’s energy between their more upbeat songs with slower songs.

After the band returned for a two-song encore, the crowd’s energy peaked. Toward the end of the set, Feinstein teased the crowd with a short stage dive before quickly returning to the stage. When the night came to a close, Slow Hollows had all but guaranteed its place in the L.A. music scene. The band’s next local show is at Camp Flog Gnaw, Tyler, The Creator’s annual music festival, which takes place Nov. 10 and 11 at Dodger Stadium.